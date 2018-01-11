Cinquone Qatar By Romeo Ferraris is an Exciting Little Toy

There are plenty of cool-looking Fiat 500s out there; some of them look marvelous right out of the factory, while others have been modified in an outrageous fashion. But things are about to get even more interesting with this 500. The latest project from the Milan-based tuning house Romeo Ferraris is called the Cinquone Qatar, and it shows off everything you could ever ask for – and more – from a Fiat 500.

This widebody hatchback benefits from 248-ponies right now, complemented by a variable exhaust, oversized brakes, and adjustable Bilstein dampers. It all sounds dreamy, especially when you think about this car’s proportions and weight.

Inside the cockpit, things look equally impressive. White and burgundy leather, gold trim, and deep-pile carpeting are some of the things to expect from this Fiat 500. But there’s also a roll cage and a pair of racing helmets, that have made the back seats virtually useless, which is why they are missing.

I can’t seem to understand why there’s a little table extending from the dashboard, with a pair of champagne flutes, but I guess that calls for a celebration. It’s better to wait until this baby is sitting comfortably in your garage. We’re not sure how much this Fiat costs, but I guess this is as good as it gets for Fiat 500 fans. Wouldn’t you agree?