Mandarin Oriental, Lago di Como is Ready to Welcome us to Italy

Well, you probably can’t go to Italy right now, but as soon as this whole situation calms down and lockdowns are finally lifted, we might be able to travel again. Hopefully sooner than later; and what better place could you see first than the beautiful Lake Como? Proudly sitting on the shores of Italy’s most famous lake, the luxurious Mandarin Oriental, Lago di Como has a few surprises for us this year.

They’ve worked with the renowned interior designer Eric Egan and Italian landscape architect Patrizia Pozzi to update the interior spaces, some of the accommodations and the hotel’s superb gardens, getting this five-star retreat ready for the new season with a refreshed look and a completely new sensations package.

Called “New Season, New Sensations”, this package starts from 650 EUR per night and includes accommodation, lakefront breakfast for two, a Three course dinner at the hotel’s Michelin-starred L˜ARIA restaurant, complimentary car transfer in a Tesla, and the chance to relax in style at the spa’s heat and water facilities.

Mandarin Oriental, Lago di Como also unveiled a redesigned Panoramic Suite, with a private swimming pool, a spacious bedroom and a lavish bathroom, a large living area and even a private kitchen with its own dining area. The 116-square-meter suite has a superb decor, with large windows and French doors that open up to a massive terrace from where you can enjoy the most serene views of Lake Como.

The resort’s magical lakefront restaurant, L˜ARIA, led by Chef Vincenzo Guarino, has been awarded its first Michelin Star in the 2020 Michelin Guide, just seven months after opening this venue. This elegant dining venue offers a unique take on Mediteranean cuisine, based on traditional treats, and it comes with an open plan kitchen to allow guests to watch the talented Chef and his team in action.

Mandarin Oriental also offers a daily pizza menu here, combined with signature pizzas by Chef Guarino, at the hotel’s CO.MO Bar & Bistrot. And if you’re lucky, you might be here in one of the special evenings dedicated to the art of mixology, with live music, original drinks and unforgettable sunsets above Lake Como.

The activities at Mandarin Oriental, Lago di Como, have been also updated for the new season, with relaxing yoga and tai chi classes and the chance to go on a personalized hike along the panoramic hills surrounding Lake Como. Can’t wait to be here again!