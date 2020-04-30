Dynamiq and Klassen Team Up for a Supercar-Inspired Yacht Concept

Monaco-based superyacht brand Dynamiq has teamed up with German car tuner Klassen to design a stunning supercar-inspired yacht concept, that’s perfect even for extreme climates. Called Dynamiq GTM 90, this sleek 27.5-metre all-aluminium vessel can be fully customized by its next owners, if they can afford to pay at least €7,500,000 ($8.2 million) for their dream yacht first.

Dynamiq’s long-term partner, Van Oossanen, developed the sporty hull lines of this vessel, while the interiors have been imagined by Italian interior designer Giuseppina Arena. The interior decor actually mirrors the signature design language of Klassen cars, with bespoke upholstery, rich woods and LED lighting.

The team from Klassen also designed and manufactured the yacht’s wheelhouse and added their touch inside with a few other details like fine leathers and contrast stitching. The collaboration between these two brands, Dynamiq and Klassen, is all about flawless perfection, taking first class comfort on land and sea.

But the GTM 90 is more than just a yacht with supercar-inspired lines. It offers cruising excitement all day long and also acts like a safe shelter for its guests, in extreme climates like the Arabian peninsula, nothern Europe or Far-East destinations. You might want an open yacht to enjoy the sea breeze during the day, but in the evening, when the temperature drops fast, the yacht has to be closed.

That’s where Dynamiq’s creativity comes in, as they managed to combine open and closed areas beautifully. This yacht has an aft beach club, a lovely dining area and an open-style gallery with a bar, that can be easily transformed into a safe environment for all passengers using sliding doors and foldable bulwarks.

The GTM 90 will also come with a forward saloon and bar area, three guest staterooms and a spacious master suite, complete with a circular bed from Bentley Home, a luxurious onyx bath and a custom hammam. Outside, the yacht includes a small sundeck, with a 3-seat sofa in the bow, and there’s even room for a decent-sized inflatable FunAir pool.