Make a Statement with the Hublot Big Bang Sang Bleu II

After the launch of the extraordinary Big Bang Sang Bleu in 2016, Hublot came at Baselworld 2019 with an even more ambitious project, the Big Bang Sang Bleu II, which combines the brand’s watchmaking excellence and fine craftsmanship with the skills and talent of the world famous tattoo artist and designer Maxime Plescia-Buchi.

This eye catching watch boasts fine chiseled lines, brought out in a three dimensional design, and a wonderful way to express the passage of time, with two elongated diamonds and an arrow – stylized tattoo fragments – as the hands, set above the chronograph movement.

The three dimensional edges and angles of the watch reflect the creativity of Maxime Plescia-Buchi, with the main motif wrapping the case and carving its way into the hexagonal bezel and the sapphire crystal, further molding on the bracelet of the watch.

On the technical side of things, the watch comes in a 45 mm 18 carat King Gold or titanium case, with an AR coated sapphire crystal and sapphire display back, which protects it from water up to a depth of 100 meters.

The movement is a Swiss automatic Hublot in house UNICO HUB 1240 MXM caliber with 38 jewels, 28,800 vph and a good power reserve of up to 3 days. It’s an impressive Chronograph flyback movement with column wheel and hundreds of tiny parts involved.

The dial is matte black with polished skeleton hands and hexagonal decorations and the straps are made from black rubber. The price tag of the watch rises to a cool $25,200 in titanium or $47,300 if you want it in 18 carat King Gold.

