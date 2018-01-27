Lungolinea Will Make it Clear You Love Ping-Pong

Lungolinea – have you ever heard this name? It sounds like something from a Greek legend, one of those unique creatures or demigods that could leave you breathless in just a matter of seconds. Oddly enough, this is not far from the truth, as we’re dealing with a one-of-a-kind ping pong table here.

Ping-Pong tables are not exactly what comes to mind when you’re thinking about high design, although the Italians designers from Impatia looked at it as a real challenge. That’s why we’re now able to drool over this stunning crystal Ping-Pong table, that could shock and awe every single one of us.

Yes, it’s called Lungolinea and it was made of pure crystal glass, that’s beautifully held together by polished metal components. This gorgeous indoor ping pong table is a real delight, riding on a fine line between sports equipment, bespoke furniture, and art. It’s supposed to be fully functional, and I refuse to wonder just how durable it really is.

Set to include four paddles, a net, and a ball, this luxurious table was specially designed to make your day – and possibly, year. Furthermore, future customers are also encouraged to choose a version with 24 Karat coated connecting joints and a special net kit hand-made by an Italian goldsmith. Let’s play!