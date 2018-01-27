Radisson Blu Resort Bukovel is an Unexpected Surprise

We’re pretty sure Ukraine is not exactly one of the countries that come to mind when you’re thinking about the ultimate skiing destination, but this hidden gem might change your mind. Nestled in the heart of the Carpathian Mountains, deep in Ukraine’s south-western corner, the wonderful Radisson Blu Resort Bukovel promises snow-covered slopes, world class service and upscale amenities for anyone who decides to come here.

This high-end ski resort welcomes guests with 252 elegant and spacious rooms and suites, each of them decorated with warm colors and a modern style, that’s beautifully complemented by amazing views of these picturesque mountains. Flat screen TVs, high-speed Internet, minibars and a stunning bathroom are also part of the package, while the balcony could be the perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee or breakfast.

Following a busy day out on the slopes, the hotel’s blissful 2,000-square-meter spa and wellness center will make sure you feel relaxed and at peace, in preparation for a unique Radisson Blu dining experience. You can enjoy fine Ukrainian and European delights at the spectacular Montblanc Restaurant, while B-Zone offers grilled specialties for anyone and the Apres Ski Hut offers offers light snacks.

At the end of the day, one of the resort’s bars will tease your senses with a cocktail, coffee or a delicious cup of hot cocoa, while you prepare for another day in this winter paradise. We’re already looking for flights to Ivano-Frankivsk from New York and I can see myself relaxing in that lovely Turkish steam bath or unwinding in the hot tub after a fun day in the snow.