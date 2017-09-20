Lotus Evora GT430 Sport Joins In On The Fun

Following the introduction of the Evora GT430 just a few weeks ago, the Lotus family is now happy to welcome a brand new member. Dubbed as the Lotus Evora GT430 Sport, this sports car looks clean and stylish, avoiding the brutal attitude of the GT430, but it’s actually faster in a straight line.

You see, the GT430 Sport is capable of reaching a top speed of 196 mph (315 km/h), from the same 3.5-liter supercharged V6, which promises 430 hp and 440 Nm of torque, with the automatic version bragging about 10 Nm more.

Since it doesn’t come with some of GT430’s aggressive aero elements, the Sport version is lighter by 10 kg (22 lbs), that’s why it’s actually faster. And what’s even more interesting is that the Evora GT430 Sport has just claimed the title of Lotus’ fastest production car ever.

The GT430 Sport lacks GT430’s carbon fiber splitter, large profiled carbon wing and the louvers on top of each front wheel arch. The carbon fiber front and rear bumpers, the front access panel, roof panel and rear quarter panels, plus a one-piece louvered tailgate with an integrated spoiler remain to impress.

Inside the cabin, drivers will get to enjoy carbon race seats, new carbon door sills and a new lightweight carbon instrument binnacle cover, complemented by a fresh graphic design on the instrument panel. The Alcantara on the steering wheel, dashboard, door panels, transmission tunnel and center console looks marvelous, especially once you get a glimpse of the twin color red and white stitching.

Feel free to order your very own GT430 Sport, with an integrated touch-screen infotainment system – iPod connectivity and Bluetooth functionality included. The £104,500 price tag might discourage a few people from buying the less aggressive version, but this sports car is definitely worth every single penny!