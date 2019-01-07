Leica CL Street Kit – The New Best Friend of Street Photographers

Last year’s Christams brought something many Leica fans were expecting, the Leica CL Street Kit, featuring the compact camera system Leica CL, which commends itself as the street photographer’s perfect companion.

This interesting kit also includes the Leica Summicron-TL 23 mm f/2 ASPH lens, which they say is an excellent lens for reportage photography with a 35mm equivalent focal length in 35mm format. The camera comes as well with a nice handgrip, a leather carrying strap and a second battery.

The 24 megapixel sensor, the fast autofocus and an up to 10 frames per second shooting rate are some of the main features of the Leica CL, packing a lot of power for that small body. Then there’s the EyeRes electronic viewfinder which provides photographers with a big enough view for such a small camera, helping them get the right composition.

The video department doesn’t disappoint either, boasting a formidable 4K resolution, and the Leica FOTOS app makes for the perfect utility when it comes to transferring and sharing the photos.

When they designed the Leica CL, the brand focused on providing quick and easy access to all the essential controls, thus making the camera very user-friendly. The important control settings – aperture, shutter speed, ISO and exposure mode – are accessed through the two rotating dials on top of the camera. They even added a very handy display on the top plate – like you see in every top notch professional camera – which shows all the vital settings and parameters.

For those keen on expanding their lens set for the Leica CL Street Kit, there is a wide range of TL lenses available.