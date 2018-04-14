Koenigsegg Regera’s Custom Keyfob Costs More Than Your Car

The Koenigsegg Regera is definitely one of those supercars any of us would have wanted to be part of their childhood room’s decor. With a mind boggling price tag of about $2 million, this thing is pretty darn impressive – in more ways than one.

This ravishing supercar has all the right curves in the right places, but the best thing is that it packs a massive twin-turbo 5.0-liter V8 engine, alongside three electric motors, with 1,500 ponies and 2,000 Nm (1,475lb-ft) of torque on tap; if you’ve always wanted a performance-oriented track beast, this is as good as it gets.

Able to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h (0-62mph) in just 2.7 seconds, the Regera will do 410 km/h or 255mph flat out. No wonder that the world will only see 80 such stunning units; we just can’t handle more.

Since each and every single one of those cars has already been sold out, mere mortals can do nothing else but comment from the sidelines and appreciate the numbers and style. Speaking of which, the Koenigsegg Regera on display at the 2018 New York Auto Show featured a custom keyfob decorated with 18K pink gold and diamonds, designed by a company specialized in automotive jewelry.

Customers are encouraged to create their very own design, although one might expect the key to cost more than a regular car and maybe even more than your home. That would definitely encourage me not to lose the keys again. What about you?