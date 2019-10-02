Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Master Grande Tradition Tourbillon Céleste Shines like a Starry Night Sky

Launched as a celebration of the 15th year of partnership between Jaeger-LeCoultre and the renowned Venice film festival – which took place between August 28th and September 7th, the new Master Grande Tradition Tourbillon Céleste wonderfully presents a gorgeous dial that resembles a starry night, a subtle reminder of all the stars who attended the film event.

But this extraordinary watch also comes with a surprise and a different visual perspective on time. The Master Grande Tradition Tourbillon Céleste comes with only 23 hours, 56 minutes and 4 seconds on the nose, the length of one sidereal day, which uses distant stars as a reference point as opposed to the solar day which takes the sun as reference.

The dial resembles the Northern Hemisphere, with its constellations inside an outer ring and an icon representing each of them. On the inside border of the ring, there’s a triangular gold indicator which shows our position on this constellation map during a full year.

A wonderful addition to the dial, as in the previous iterations, it’s the glow in the dark elements such as the hour markers and constellations. The elements have been treated with Super-LumiNova.

The timepiece comes encased in a 43mm white gold case and boasts a Caliber 946 comprised of no less than 334 components. The watch also comes with a 45 hour power reserve and beats at 21,600 vph, higher than usually expected. The Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Grande Tradition Tourbillon Céleste is limited to only 28 pieces and comes with a price tag of $202,000.