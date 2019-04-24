Introducing Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, in Limassol, Cyprus

Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, is the first property of Marriott International opened in Limassol, Cyprus. This posh hotel is owned and operated by Parklane Hotels Limited and it’s the first luxury branded resort in the country.

Situated on a large 100,000 square feet landscape full of lush gardens and having its own 300 meter beach, Parklane offers 274 guest rooms and suites, with lovely terraces and stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea and the Troodos mountains behind.

There are a total of 52 suites, each of them with its own pool with a teak deck and a superb overall design and architecture. Moreover, we’re pretty sure you will love one of the 16 Lifestyle Suites, nestled in an adults only wing of the hotel.

The resort’s restaurants will welcome guests with a varied cuisine, from Cypriot grill dishes cooked on traditional wood burning ovens and barbecue pits to Italian fare served al fresco and Mediterranean seafood. There’s also a weekly wine tasting event, which offers diverse flavors from the region.

Parklane also offers a magical 3,000 square meter spa, the Kalloni Spa, with two outdoor and two indoor seawater pools and an exclusive Thalassotherapy menu. The treatments draw their health benefits from the seawater and marine environment around to offer excellent well being services to their guests.

There’s even a pirate ship for their youngest guests, with water jets and slides, special restaurant for juniors and a mini football pitch. For adults, this high-end resort features three tennis courts, three outdoor and indoor swimming pools and a diving center, horse riding and golf courses in the vicinity.