Hublot Recently Unveiled the Big Bang One Click Marc Ferrero

Hublot is back in our attention with a new exciting collaboration, this time with the renowned contemporary artist Marc Ferrero. The luxury Swiss watchmaker and the talented French artist have combined art and watchmaking in the most beautiful way possible, creating a new watch, that was recently revealed by the brand.

Called the Big Bang One Click Marc Ferrero, this special Hublot timepiece aims to be a tribute to the 21st century woman. The artist used many different graphic styles to render his innovative idea of painting, with special effects that always manage to tell the right story.

The story that this exquisite timepiece revolves around a woman, portrayed as the heroine of modern times, with multiple roles, but unique and unpredictable at the same time.

The dial of this spectacular watch comes decorated with a unique work by Marc Ferrero called the ‘Lipstick’. The spinels are decorated with shades of red or turquoise, depending on what version of the watch you’re going for. The bezel is always adorned with 42 fine stones and the mechanism is encased in a 39 mm case, with a chic leather strap from alligator skin or rubber, adjusted for feminine wrists.

The Hublot Big Bang One Click Marc Ferrero will be released in a limited run, with just 50 pieces available for each color.