Horizn Studios Unveils the First Ever Zero-G Suitcase

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing on July 20, 2019, Horizn Studios, a company specialized in smart luggage and premium travel accessories, has come up with a cool suitcase designed for space traveling in zero gravity. The Zero G suitcase was designed in collaboration with Alyssa Carson, the world’s youngest astronaut under training.

Titled Horizn ONE, this stunning suitcase comes with several interesting features. Since it was designed for zero gravity, it comes with a flexible ultralight carbon fiber shell enhanced with graphene, an electromagnetic baseplate, biometric security, a smart screen on the side, wireless charging and a weird sounding ‘bacteriostatic technology’ which promises to keep clothes fresh.

The graphene enhanced structure gives flexibility to the case and also makes it a lot lighter than any suitcase ever created, reaching an estimated top weight of 900 grams. The electromagnetic base will allow the suitcase to be secured on the floor or walls of a spacecraft during zero gravity flights. The case comes as well with extendable straps which will allow to be carried like a backpack.

The in-built smart screen will allow for quick connections with those far away and the biometric security will allow for fingerprint recognition of the case’s owner. The clothes will be kept as fresh as possible through the use of the bacteriostatic function which will neutralize the clotehs’ odor and germs.

With Horizn expecting to deliver their first space range of suitcase by 2030, Horizn One will become the first and most advanced suitcase in the world. And probably the most expensive, having a pre-order price tag of almost $50,000.