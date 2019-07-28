fbpx
Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

Cara Montana is OTAM’s One-Off Addition to Their Impressive 85 GTS Line

OTAM 85 GTS One Off Cara Montana 5

After the launch of the stunning OTAM 85 GTS in February 2018, the acclaimed Italian yacht builder recently unveiled a one-off take on this beauty, the Cara Montana. With a less aggressive design, the OTAM 85 GTS Cara Montana was created in cooperation with Joseph Dirand, a Paris based architect who designed the elegant exterior lines of this vessel and also imagined its cool interior layout.

The yacht was designed to meet the specific requirements of an experienced owner of production boats. The new vessel comes with two master suites, one in the forward area and the other a full beam suite in the middle of the yacht. The interior boasts a galley, a saloon or dinette and a crew cabin for two persons. Outside there’s a bar with seating, sunbathing area and a nice swimming platform.

OTAM 85 GTS One Off Cara Montana 7

Performance wise, the Cara Montana car reach a whooping maximum speed of 50 knots, thanks to its two 2.600 hp MTU engines and its Arneson Surface Drive (ASD 15). The cruising speed reaches a good 37 knots and allows the yacht a fuel consumption rate of 16 liters per nautical mile, which is pretty decent considering this yacht’s impressive performances.

The naval architecture was made by Umberto Tagliavini from the Marine Designe & Services. The one-off OTAM yacht will be showcased in September 2019 at the Cannes Yachting Festival so, if you have a chance to go there, make sure you don’t miss seeing this vessel with your own eyes.

OTAM 85 GTS One Off Cara Montana 8

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Otam-100 H-1
Otam’s Customizable 100 HT Concept is a Cool Surprise
Otam Millennium 80 Mystere 1
Otam Millennium 80 Mystere Will Show up in Cannes
Gipsy 1
The marvelous Gipsy Superyacht is Otam’s New Flagship
Otam-Millenium-Carbon-55-1
The Stylish Millenium Carbon 55′ By Otam Yachts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Next Up

5 Tips for Selecting an Eye-Catching Diamond Engagement Ring

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact us.

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2019 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.