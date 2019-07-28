Cara Montana is OTAM’s One-Off Addition to Their Impressive 85 GTS Line

After the launch of the stunning OTAM 85 GTS in February 2018, the acclaimed Italian yacht builder recently unveiled a one-off take on this beauty, the Cara Montana. With a less aggressive design, the OTAM 85 GTS Cara Montana was created in cooperation with Joseph Dirand, a Paris based architect who designed the elegant exterior lines of this vessel and also imagined its cool interior layout.

The yacht was designed to meet the specific requirements of an experienced owner of production boats. The new vessel comes with two master suites, one in the forward area and the other a full beam suite in the middle of the yacht. The interior boasts a galley, a saloon or dinette and a crew cabin for two persons. Outside there’s a bar with seating, sunbathing area and a nice swimming platform.

Performance wise, the Cara Montana car reach a whooping maximum speed of 50 knots, thanks to its two 2.600 hp MTU engines and its Arneson Surface Drive (ASD 15). The cruising speed reaches a good 37 knots and allows the yacht a fuel consumption rate of 16 liters per nautical mile, which is pretty decent considering this yacht’s impressive performances.

The naval architecture was made by Umberto Tagliavini from the Marine Designe & Services. The one-off OTAM yacht will be showcased in September 2019 at the Cannes Yachting Festival so, if you have a chance to go there, make sure you don’t miss seeing this vessel with your own eyes.