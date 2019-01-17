Follow Us

Hawk Yachts Unveiled a new Explorer Yacht – The 68 m Ranger

Renowned for their special explorer yachts with revolutionary designs like reverse bows and the high end technology and equipment borrowed from the commercial ship industry, Hawk Yachts have now come up with a new stunning yacht concept called the Ranger.

The 68 meter yacht comes to occupy the middle spot of the range, between the company’s 103 meter Sea Hawk and the 47 meter Cape Hawk vessels. Hawk Yachts have worked in collaboration with the British yacht design studio Laurent Giles, which made both the design and the naval architecture of the new project.

The Ranger has a decent cruising speed of 13 knots and an impressive range of 6,800 nautical miles, with an ice-class strength, making it an audacious explorer yacht.

Among the new features of the Hawk Yachts Ranger, there’s an owner area on the upper deck which comes with a suite and an extra room, private gym and study area. The main deck features the VIP and guest cabins and the lounge and dining area. The outer part comes with a bar and beach club, plus a helipad that can be transformed into a swimming pool when needed.

The 68 meter Ranger comes as well with a tender garage which can receive a small submarine and tenders up to a length of 8.5 meters. The lower deck’s aft part houses a sauna, a science lab and a deep diving station. Would you like to explore the world’s farthest corners with this beauty?

