Gunther Werks’ 400R Takes the Porsche 993 into the 21st Century

Unveiled back in 1993, the iconic Porsche 993 was the last air-cooled 911 – a ravishing sports car that many people still consider to be the last real Porsche. With a drool-inducing mix of elegance and muscle, the 993 quickly became one of the most desirable sports cars of the 90s, but this modern classic is also extremely sought after today.

If you’ve always dreamed about owning a car like the 993 and you finally found one, it’s best to check the vin number to make sure you won’t have any unwanted surprises, and then you could always head out to Gunther Werks, a company from Southern California that might have imagined the next best thing.

The 400R. An icon remastered. Looking like the perfect marriage between modern engineering and the timeless design of the 993, this beauty comes with numerous upgrades inside-out, including a brand new bodywork that complements its old look, with redesigned front and rear bumpers, wider fenders to accommodate larger tires, a new roof scoop and a bespoke wing, taking this car’s aerodynamics to perfection.

That might be needed since this Porsche is powered by a tweaked version of the 4.0L naturally aspirated flat-six engine, taken by Rothsport Racing to a cool 400 HP and 300 lb-ft of torque. There’s also a custom six-speed manual gearbox, built by Getrag with ratios specially made for the 400R, and a new coilover suspension with a special hydraulic lift system and anti roll bars.

Add in the high performance braking system from Brembo and the breathtaking 18 inch forged aluminum wheels and you get a vision of automotive perfection.

The guys from Gunther Werks also worked their magic inside the cockpit, where we can now see carbon fiber seats and a carbon fiber parcel shelf replacing the rear seats, but that’s not all they can offer. The entire cabin is highly customizable in terms of colors and materials, so you can just go wild and ask for whatever your heart might desire.

But it all comes with a cost, and Gunther Werks’ 400R will set you back an astonishing $525,000, and that’s after you will buy a used Porsche 993 that could easily exceed $50,000.