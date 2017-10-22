Greubel Forsey’s QP à Equation Now Displays A Rhodium-Coloured Gold Dial

Greubel Forsey has always impressed us all with innovative designs and mechanical creativity, that’s why we’re really excited when we hear about a new timepiece coming from this high-end Swiss watchmaker.

Launched in 2015, the Greubel Forsey QP à Equation was a fresh take to one of the most traditional complications out there, the Perpetual Calendar, and the good news is that it now displays a gorgeous Rhodium-Coloured Gold Dial, that seems to make it even more exquisite.

The Greubel Forsey QP à Equation is actually a perpetual calendar with an equation of time, based around the “Computer Mecanique”.

This sub-assembly comprises 25 parts and it was programmed to automatically display all the indications of the perpetual calendar through to the equation of time: the seasons, the equinoxes, the solstices, the equation of time, and the date, day, month and the four-digit year. It sounds complicated, right?

This year, the Greubel Forsey QP à Equation receives a Rhodium-coloured gold dial update that stacks on top of the golden 43.5mm case, complemented by a black alligator leather strap with an 18k white gold folding clasp.

The movement of the QP à Equation is beautifully finished as well and decorated in an uncompromising way, while a power reserve of up to 72 hours will make sure time won’t stand still, although it might as well, while you’re looking at this magical watch.

Greubel Forsey’s new Rhodium-Coloured version of the QP à Equation will most likely set you back around CHF 670,000.