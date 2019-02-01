Genesis, The Macallan’s Masterful New Whisky Comes in a Limited Edition

The Macallan Genesis Limited Edition is an exquisite whisky created as a tribute to the brand new Macallan Distillery, a $250 million architectural marvel that was opened last summer. The new Macallan Distillery was imagined together with the world famous architects Rogers Stirk Harbour and Partners, with Graham Stirk playing a key role in designing this state-of-the-art distillery for the Macallan.

The Genesis echoes the complexity and accuracy of the whisky making process and it comes in a stunning presentation box, with a lithographic print of the Distillery signed by Graham Stirk.

The rolling Scottish hills served as inspiration for how Graham Stirk managed to envision and shape the final appearance of the Distillery. It came out as a beautiful combination of interior aesthetics and minimized visual impact of the surrounding landscape. The timber roof of the structure continues the gentle roll of the countryside slopes in the vicinity and the undulating walls inside inspire what happens within.

The beautiful signed lithographic print on the gift box of the Genesis Limited Edition whisky was created on one of the two remaining map printing presses in the United Kingdom, giving away hints of the architecture of the Distillery.

The paper is the highest quality archival cotton paper that could have been found, produced by the Italian fine art paper mill Magnani, which has a history tracing back to the 15th century. The Macallan Genesis Limited Edition whisky will be available at an online ballot, with a price tag of £495. Registrations will start in February 2019.