Azacarate Design showcases an impressive concept: The 100 m Eleuthera

Eleuthera is an extraordinary low profile 100 meter yacht concept imagined by De Azcarate Design, a sleek vessel inspired from the auto racing world, from which Juan Cayo Azcarate comes; he’s a professional racing driver and a brilliant yacht designer as well. The interior of the yacht has been designed by the Italian studio Turri, but there aren’t too many renderings of the interiors yet.

This stunning concept features a large forward deck area with a reverse bow. The deck houses a helipad and a round table setting in front of the bridge. The aft area has even more outdoor space, plus a small freshwater pool. But this massive platform can also be used as a dance floor or open cinema, and it could come with a saltwater pool as well.

Eleuthera will offer a spacious main salon, including a party bar and dining room, plus a superb lounge area complete with a grand piano and a conference room, an office and why not, an indoor cinema. The upper deck aft will house the owner’s suite, a spacious room with balcony, two bathrooms, a beauty room and a small, private spa.

There are also five VIP suites on board and guests will be able to relax in a spa and massage rooms or in the fully equipped gym. This incredible superyacht concept will be able to welcome up to twelve guests, with a total crew of 31. Eleuthera has a cruising range of 6,000 nautical miles, which should be more than enough for your dream vacation.