Etihad Loungewear Will Make Your First Class Flight Even More Incredible

It’s no secret that Etihad Airways has the world’s most luxurious first class cabins, but the Emirati brand is planning to take its first class flight experience to the next level once again thanks to a new loungewear collection.

Inspired by Abu Dhabi and the city’s unique vibes, the stylish Etihad Loungewear line will soon be offered to the airline’s guests on all First Class flights, and also to the lucky passengers staying in The Residence on board the Airbus A380 fleet.

Called A Friend of Mine by Xpoze, this collection was specially designed to be chic, comfortable, functional, and showing off an incredible attention to detail. This seems like enough to make a good first impression, at first class.

The high-quality wearables were inspired by traditional Emirati dress, with those simple lines combined with current global trends to get an eye pleasing creation. Made of anti-bacterial and hypoallergenic Modal, the Etihad loungewear is free of unnecessary stitching and any embellishments.

This is what stylish minimalism looks like and I’d love nothing more than to find such a collection in retail stores. Sadly, that’s what makes the difference between first class passengers and mere mortals. Going first class with Etihad Airways has to be on everyone’s bucket list.