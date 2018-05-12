The IWC Ingenieur Chrono Sport Edition “76th Members Meeting at Goodwood”

Time flies very fast when you’re admiring a watch as beautiful as this one. Every second counts, yet daydreaming about the detail and fine craftsmanship involved with creating such a stunning piece makes everything relative and irrelevant.

Part of a limited series of only 176 units, the IWC Ingenieur Chrono Sport Edition “76th Members Meeting at Goodwood” was revealed at the 76th meeting of aforementioned members, but it also marks another first – IWC becomes the first watch brand to compete in classic car races with its own team and car. Now that’s something interesting to watch, but let’s get back to this timepiece.

This special Chrono Sport Edition displays the standard 44.3 mm titanium case, matched by a convex AR-coated sapphire crystal. It’s also able to withstand 120-meter deep waters, so this watch seems to be more like a professional’s tool than a sophisticated fashion accessory.

Speaking of which, the high-end Swiss watchmaker also added a soft-iron cage for protection against magnetic fields. Further technical cues include a rotor done in the shape of a car brake disk, imprinted with the number “76”. The Swiss automatic IWC in-house caliber 69380 aims to deliver precision, thanks to the 36 jewels, 28,800 vph and a power reserve of 46 hours.

Meanwhile, the elegant silver-plated dial comes with black subdials and blue chronograph hands, while a black calfskin leather strap with contrast blue stitching and a titanium buckle will keep this watch on your wrist all day long. All you need right now is a classic car to match this beautiful timepiece.