Chris Bosh Wants to Sell His Lavish Miami Home for $18M

Former Miami Heat basketball star Chris Bosh has decided to sell his mesmerizing waterfront mansion in Miami Beach for a cool $18 million, and I’m sure we would all want to move in here. Located at 6396 North Bay Road, this luxurious 12,368-square-foot home boasts six bedrooms, eight baths and three and a half baths, with a contemporary design inside-out.

The breathtaking two-story house features white walls and floor-to-ceiling walls of glass, with an indoor elevator connecting the two floors easily. The master suite includes an enormous walk-in closet, a deep soaking tub, double vanities, and a glass-enclosed shower, just what any champion would want.

If the need to cook would ‘hit’ the future owners, the kitchen features white cabinets, top-of-the-line appliances, and a center island where a quick meal can be enjoyed on the go. However, the formal dining room will allow residents and guests alike to fully enjoy their dinner thanks to that magical view of the bay.

A stunning outdoor patio, ideal for dining and entertaining, as well as a lush backyard, are all set to make every day here a bliss. Speaking of which, an infinity swimming pool, an outdoor fireplace, and a covered summer kitchen with a barbecue station and picnic table will make you fall in love with this place forever.

