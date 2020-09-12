Follow Us

Camping Just Received a Style Makeover with Louis Vuitton’s Luxurious Tent

Louis Vuitton camping tent 1

Summer might be already over, but the weather is still perfect to go out and enjoy the great outdoors, at least for a couple of days. And what better way to do it than with Louis Vuitton’s luxurious camping tent? Yes, Louis Vuitton has released an incredible monogram tent that costs no less than $109,000 and promises to take your glamping experience to a completely new level.

Designed as a nod to the company’s rich heritage, the Louis Vuitton Monogram Tent pays homage to the nomadic spirit of the French maison. Since 1854, Louis Vuitton combined luxury, elegance and fine craftsmanship to release exquisite travel trunks, elegant luggage bags and numerous other travel accessories, but this is the first time they’ve thought about releasing camping gear as well.

This stylish tent was conceived by Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection, and fits two people. Outside, it features the brand’s signature Monogram print and inside you get LV’s Monogram Cloud print, that was also showcased in the brand’s A / W 2020 menswear collection.

Louis Vuitton camping tent 2

With its blue and white cloudy interior, the Louis Vuitton Monogram Tent makes you feel like you sleep right underneath the clouds. The tent is also made from a lightweight, water repellent material, so you shouldn’t worry if rain threatens your camping plans. It also folds neatly back into its case, so it won’t take too much space when it’s not in use.

Louis Vuitton announced this stylish tent is only available as an optional extra for those who purchase the brand’s new Monogram Mirror Backpack Trunk, that was also showcased in the brand’s autumn / winter 2020 runway shows. And if you really want to treat yourself in your next camping trip, you could also get the lovely Bell Lamp by Barber & Osgerby, part of the new Louis Vuitton Objets Nomades collection.

Louis Vuitton camping tent 4

