Bentley’s Flying Spur First Edition is the Fastest Luxury Sedan Ever

Unveiled just a few days ago for the July 24 auction at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Gala, the new Bentley Flying Spur First Edition is ready to kick off its third generation production run. But that’s not all that matters. What matters most is that this beauty is also the fastest luxury sedan on Earth.

The new bespoke features that the Flying Spur First Edition comes with include a First Edition badge with a Union Jack flag and the number 1 printed in the center and a new Flying B emblem that is visible only when the car is unlocked. When you lock the car, the emblem hides away into the hood.

And since we’re speaking of the exterior, the imposing 22 inch alloy wheels are the work of Bentley’s in house custom division.

The interior of the car couldn’t have been any better. It comes with mood matching lighting, the same awesome badging with the Union Jack, this time embroidered in the headrests, Bentley’s Rotating Display which can either include a touchscreen display with veneer cover or three analog dials as standard.

There’s also an optional 3D wood veneer which integrates perfectly with the 3D effect leather which comes as part of the Mulliner pack. The sound system is a 2,200 watt Naim made especially for Bentley and includes no less than 19 speakers and active bass transducers.

Under the hood of the new Flying Spur lies a W12 engine which is able to push the car from 0 to 60 mph in only 3.7 seconds. Count in the all-wheel drive and all-wheel steering and you’ve got a super agile sedan.