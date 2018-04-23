Are You Ready To Move In The BVLGARI Luxury Penthouse in Dubai?

The Bvlgari Resort & Residences in Dubai is one of the world’s most exclusive residential developments, the ultimate expression of style and sophistication, nestled on a private island 300 meters off the coast of Dubai. In this man-made paradise Gulf Sotheby’s International Realty will gladly sell you a stunning full-floor penthouse for exactly $16,337,645.

Covering 12,050 square feet of luxurious living areas, including a wrap-around terrace with serene 360-degree views and a private outdoor pool on the terrace, this lavish penthouse comes with 4 bedrooms and 5 full bathrooms, and more amenities than you could ever imagine.

There are only four units like this in the entire complex, which makes this offer a very rare treat – the others have been sold out way before we ever got to mention their names. Are you surprised by that?

The Bvlgari Eesort and Residences in Dubai is one of only six places in the entire world where the incredible Bvlgari lifestyle can be fully enjoyed. Designed by Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel and Partners, this residential development takes care of every aspect of life, with interiors finished to the highest quality with nothing but the best materials.

The lucky owners of one of these Bvlgari residences will get to look every day at lush green gardens dotted with cozy terraces and the pristine beach and the sea in front of them will make them want to go out all day long. Luckily, the wonderful Bulgari Marina & Yacht Club will be on their door step, while the amenities at the five-star Bulgari Resort are always open for the homeowners from this little paradise.