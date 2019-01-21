Arcadia and Hot Lab Have Joined Forces to Create the new Arcadia 105

Born as an interesting collaboration between Arcadia Yachts and Hot Lab Yacht & Design, the all new Arcadia 105 comes out as the younger and better brother of the 100 feet model that Arcadia presented back in February 2017, but keeps a clean, masculine and familiar style to the Arcadia range of yachts.

The upgrades of the 105 include a wider lounge sundeck area and a lovely sunbathing space on the bow. The Arcadia 105 offers room for over 20 guests, with two wonderful dining areas, a formal dining area and a cool lounge that can also transform into a dining spot.

Passengers will also love the main salon, that brings a luxurious touch to the yacht, with full height windows and fold-out bulwarks.

One of the main features found on most Arcadia yachts is the use of solar panels to reduce the use of the generator – the solar panels produce enough power to run the most important systems of the yacht, making this vessel extremely energy efficient.

The upper deck features a space that can be transformed from an indoor to an outdoor area and vice-versa depending on the conditions. That’s done via electric windows.

Both teams from Arcadia Yachts and Hot Lab Yacht & Design have understood the importance of customizing a yacht for the true needs of their clients, so they’ve worked hard to provide many options with the new Arcadia 105. The project comes with a total of five different interior layouts to satisfy those future owners.