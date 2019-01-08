Al Manara is the First of Luxury Collection Hotels & Resorts to Open its Doors in Jordan

Luxury Collection Hotels & Resorts just opened their first hotel in the Kingdom of Jordan. The much awaited Al Manara is a 207 room hotel set right in the heart of the new beachside destination, Saraya Aqaba, and was built as a collaboration between Marriott International and Eagle Hills Jordan.

Following close behind are two other hotel collaborations, The St. Regis Amman and The Westin Saraya Aqaba to be opened in the months to come.

Inspired by Middle Eastern tales and motifs, the Al Manara features a striking architecture and Arabian styled interior designs, creation of Samuel Creations/MMac Associates. Every room in the Al Manara features elegant floor to ceiling windows and superb balconies with views of the Red Sea and mesmerizing mountain ranges.

The furnishings make use of the old family traditions and weaving skills that have been passed on through generations. Their guest rooms, including the 43 suites and two villas have been designed with dark wood furniture and combine local elements like brass-topped coffee tables and other decorations with Luxury Collection beds and super relaxing rainforest showers and bathrooms.

The all new Luxury Collection Al Manara hotel features two restaurants, the Taybeh, which serves north Mediterranean cuisine with international influences and the Kubba Levantin, with local fresh products and flavors from the Levant on offer.

In addition to the unique culinary experiences, Al Manara offers a wide range of sensory experiences in their spa, with plenty of treatments and all kinds of facilities, all of them drawing inspiration from the local traditions and techniques.

The opening rates begin at $254 per night, plus service and tax.