5 Tips for Planning the Perfect Destination Wedding

Destination weddings are probably any couple’s dream. The view, the picture-perfect venue to house you and your entourage, the breezy air – it’s everything that will make that once-in-a-lifetime event totally memorable.

This affair is a very significant one, so be sure to make it count. You wouldn’t want to make all that effort of transporting yourself, your suppliers, and all your guests if it isn’t going to be worth it.

Here are some of the ways to make sure that you’ve got everything you need to plan the perfect destination wedding:

Clear the destination with your most important guests

If it is vital for you to have immediate members of your family and other significant persons in your life at your wedding, make sure that this is a trip they can take.

Some may not be physically able to anymore, in which case you might want to reconsider the venue. Some may not be able to afford it, so you’d want to make sure that you can cover expenses if it is important for you to have them present.

Otherwise, if you still wish to celebrate in your dream destination and wouldn’t mind the absence of some key people, you can proceed to book it.

Get inside information on your destination’s specialties

Are you going to the mountains? A cliff? A beach in Hawaii? Make sure to research how to plan an event in Honolulu or wherever you plan to hold your wedding.

There may be suppliers, caterers, and designers who know how to make your day a special with their event planning experience.

Each place may have their own strengths, so you should consult with someone who already knows what they are doing and is familiar with planning in that specific area.

Check the capability of your suppliers to transport their goods

If you will be sourcing food, drinks, design elements, and others in your hometown and plan to transport it to the destination, make sure that your suppliers will be able to accommodate this logistical concern.

Not everyone has the facility to freight goods so ensure that what you need will be tended to and that important things won’t go missing on your special day.

Keep track of the weather

The weather may be different in your locality versus in the destination wedding. Make sure to also accommodate for the varying climates and adjust accordingly.

Also do your best to plot your wedding on days with clear skies so as to minimize any inconveniences.

Make sure there are accommodation options for your guests

If the wedding is going to be a flight away, make sure there are accommodation options for your guests who plan to stay the night (or even two). Give them a shortlist of the possible hotels that they can stay in that are near your reception venue so they’ll have an easier time picking.

These are the ways you can ensure a smooth flow of the process of planning your destination wedding. It’s a lot of work but if you’ve got these figured out, you’ll have more room to have fun with your partner and your guests.