212 Fifth Avenue Penthouse is Back on the Market for $74 million!

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again! I guess this also applies to the real estate market, where this lavish NYC penthouse, that was initially listed for sale at a staggering $68.5 million, is back on the market for an even more ridiculous $73.8 million. Yes, you read that number right, it’s almost $74 million, which makes it one of New York’s most expensive properties. Of all time.

Proudly sitting at 212 Fifth Avenue, this jaw dropping penthouse has all it takes to impress even the pickiest of customers. 10,000 square feet of luxurious living areas, magical views of the New York City skyline, extraordinary amenities and 5,000 quare feet of outdoor spaces should be more than enough for anyone.

But no one knows if any changes worth mentioning have been made to this penthouse since its last entry on the market.

We knwo Pembroke & Ives were in charge of its design, which includes a bronze staircase, a terrace with a copper parapet, and of course, many high-end finishes. The triplex penthouse boasts five bedrooms, five bathrooms, smart home technology, a chef’s kitchen, a gallery and four exposures, and did we mention the sumptuous 7-room master suite?

We’re pretty sure the next owners will appreciate that. Speaking of things that deserve some appreciation, you should know that there’s also an observatory on site, a huge skylight, and a stunning marble and glass fireplace in the library. What do you say, are you ready to splash some money?