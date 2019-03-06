While not many would think of them, there are baby strollers that aren’t for your average kid out there. Extremely expensive, loaded with shiny luxurious features, and made by high end luxury brands, these baby strollers can exceed any budget when it comes to newborns, and especially rich newborns.

Aimed at people with six figures paychecks or stars and celebrities looking to surround their new born babies with all the luxury bells and whistles possible and show who that kid belongs to, these strollers raise the standards when it comes to the tenderness and attention given to little ones.

While there’s not much material that goes into a baby stroller, the producers have gone as far as possible to use expensive materials and equip the strollers with top notch accessories, thus raising the prices as high as possible. If you’re curious, these are 10 Super Expensive Strollers Fit for a Royal Baby:

10. Silver Cross Kensington – $1,950

Inspired by the strollers of the past decades, the Silver Cross Kensington is modern and stylish and provides a lot of comfort for the baby. Themed white and pink, with chrome chassis, big wheels and support at the bottom, the Silver Cross Kensington pram suffices.

The stroller can be folded after detaching the hard bottom carriage, but it’s still clunky and occupies a lot of space. And when you think about the price, a good $1,950, you might need to have both a spacious house and an equally spacious wallet.

9. Stokke Trailz – $2,160

Stokke is a premium stroller brand with an experience of over 10 years in the industry. Better in many ways than traditional strollers and prams, the Stokke Trailz is their most modern and expensive model on the market, a custom made stroller that can carry a baby no matter the conditions.

Made to endure any kind of weather and long walks on difficult terrain, the Stokke Trailz will easily accompany parents who want their little ones to spend time in nature as early as possible. It’s an all terrain baby stroller which comes with a frame, seat unit, sleeping bag with sheepskin lining and winter kit. What baby wouldn’t want such an adventure ready stroller? But it’s not for the little one to decide, since the price is a high $2,160.

8. iCandy Peach London – $2,345

With a name that tries to be catchy, the iCandy Peach London is a limited edition stroller with all the high end bells and whistles that a baby carriage can have.

Rich cotton fabric with unique print, good ventilation, a one hand folding system and freestanding folded chassis, carryout for a better baby sleeping position, this stroller has it all. And at the same time, it looks super stylish, fitting perfectly those moms who want to look trendy at all times. But that doesn’t come cheap, as the price for this stroller is a good $2,345.

7. Bugaboo by Diesel – $2,700

Diesel and baby carriages? Who would’ve thought? But the collaboration between the famous brand and Bugaboo resulted in a $2,700 baby stroller. And not any kind of stroller, but a very modern and stylish stroller with custom built chassis and wheels, high end materials and accessories.

Bugaboo by Diesel is a premium stroller made for the parents who’re fans of Diesel and want their baby to be walked around in true street wear style.

6. Bugaboo Retrospective by Andy Warhol – $2,725

Diesel wasn’t the only collaboration of Bugaboo, as they associated with the Andy Warhol Foundation to create a really unique collection of baby strollers, all painted in different images of the famous graphic artist.

These new prams will surely make heads turn with their exclusive designs and patterns, but at the same time, they’ll dry out the parent’s wallets, since the price tag for one of these Bugaboo Retrospective Andy Warhol strollers rises to $2,725.

5. The Roddler – $3,500

The Roddler is probably the most wacky baby carriage you’ve ever seen. But that’s normal, since it’s design is inspired by the cars and planes of the 50’s, the era of the Oldsmobile and the Buick.

The custom made baby stroller from Kid Kustoms crafted a stainless steel chassis inspired by aircraft design. The features include Alcantara leather and alligator skin as options to choose from, and iPod docks and DVD players as accessories to make the baby’s ride as classy or as modern as possible. The price, should you go for a baby stroller like that, rises to $3,500.

4. Versace Book Plus Stroller – $4,200

The Versace Book Plus Stroller is yet another baby carriage that speaks of luxuries and classic looks for your little one’s ride outside. Featuring silk and gold trimmed embellishments, on which the Versace Medusa medallion sparkles, the stroller calls to be seen from a distance.

The Versace Book Plus Stroller comes with an adjustable base which allows for different types of carriages to be added if needed. What’s more, the stroller comes with a stylish baby bag with the same ornaments, perfect for the mother who wants to look trendy while walking her baby. The price tag of this baby stroller reaches $4,200.

3. Silver Cross Aston Martin Surf 2 – $4,690

What do you think the result is when combining Silver Cross and Aston Martin? Well, we’ll tell you. It’s a $4,690 Surf 2 baby stroller that looks utterly amazing and would make you want to push this carrier with or without a baby inside it.

The name is not the only resemblance with the famous car maker, as the carrier features the same Alcantare suede on the seat and the exterior, matching the interior of the Aston Martin cars, making the stroller a unique sight. That if you can afford to buy one.

2. The Pram Plated With Gold – $6,000

This gold plated old style pram will surely draw all attention to the mum and dad walking their little one. If all others were modern and trendy and came with all kinds of bells and whistles, this one is a lot more bare bones and old style. The only difference is that it’s plated with gold.

Oh, and it comes with a music box, like the ones in the past – long before the iPhone was invented, blue satin lining and some very special looking fur, making the baby inside look like a royal baby. Another big difference is the $6,000 price tag.

1. Silver Cross Balmoral Pram – $7,000+

One of the oldest baby brands in the world, Silver Cross, created the Balmoral Pram, a handmade stroller crafted with traditional techniques and custom made to fit the desires of every client.

The features of this carriage are the comfy padded mattress, a big wheel and c-spring suspension and the possibility to use the stroller in more than one position. The comfort and exclusivity of this stroller don’t come in cheap though, but with a price tag of no less than $7,000. Bespoke versions could cost well over $40,000.