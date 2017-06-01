Zenith’s Chronomaster El Primero Sport Land Rover BAR

Swiss luxury watchmaker Zenith and its sailing partner, the British team Land Rover BAR, have unveiled on the the 26th of May the R1 boat, a sleek vessel that’s going to try to bring the 35th America’s Cup back to the UK. Four times Olympic gold medalist and 34th America’s Cup winner, Sir Ben Ainslie, will be in charge of the situation and try his best to take us by surprise.

In the spirit of this legendary race, Zenith has also released a new special chronograph, part of a very limited series of just 250 untis, that was simply called the Zenith Chronomaster El Primero Sport Land Rover BAR. Showing off a 45 mm stainless steel case, with a domed AR-coated sapphire crystal and a sapphire display back bearing the Land Rover BAR Team logo, this watch will offer an impressive 200-meters water residence.

Powering everything up is the Swiss automatic Zenith in-house calibre El Primero 400B with 31 jewels, 36,000 vph and a power reserve of 50 hours, a movement that looks just as impressive as it is. As such, you will probably appreciate the rotor, which features Côtes de Genève decoration.

The slate gray velvet-finish of the dial will grab all your attention, since its rhodium-plated, faceted and coated with SuperLuminova hour makers. In the end, a black rubber strap finishes everything off, with carbon fiber coating and a steel triple folding clasp – a checkered strap would have been a nice touch and somewhat of an encouragement for Land Rover BAR.

