URWERK’s UR-105 CT Streamliner Boasts New Levels Of Coolness

The award-winning Swiss watchmaker URWERK is celebrating 20 years since the introduction of its first timepiece, at Baselworld, in 1997, and this anniversary is definitely a good reason to focus on the brand’s amazing work, right? The latest project to bear their name is the uber cool URWERK UR-105 CT Streamliner, built around one of the brand’s most emblematic models, and featuring a unique approach to bodywork design – as per usual.

It still has the same complex UR-105 mechanism underneath this eye catching body, but it comes with a mesmerizing Targa look that will surely prove to be a great conversation starter. You see, a hood sits right on top of the watch and it can be easily opened to reveal even more of its magical inner workings.

Just slide up the button on top of this cover and the magic happens., with the protective cover revealing the technical, cold and metallic environment. Available in two versions, the UR-105 CT Streamliner can be purchased in either a full-gray titanium and mirror-polished steel version or a titanium and black PVD coated steel model, but they’re both equally appealing.

Even though it has a strongly automotive-inspired look, the URWERK UR-105 CT Streamliner has been also influenced by New-York City – specifically, the times when Martin Frei, the brand’s co-founder and chief designer, graduated from the College of Arts and Design in Lucerne and moved to New York, where he joined other Swiss artists in founding the United Swiss Artists (USA) Association.

Hiding in a 39.5 mm x 53 mm case – titanium and steel, polished or PVD coated – the UR-105 movement was made using a special photolithographic process, thus weighs less than a tenth of a gram, which is more than impressive in our books.

We could also mention the sapphire crystal and protective cover, the 48-hour power reserve or the self-winding system governed by twin turbines, but we’re sure you’re more interested in that wonderful convertible look, and the mesmerizing dial of this timepiece. Can you afford to pay CHF 65,000 to get your very own UR-105 CT Streamliner?

