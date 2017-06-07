Thompson Playa del Carmen Looks Like a Bliss

Poised right in the heart of Mexico’s most popular vacation destination, the gorgeous Thompson Playa del Carmen is a multi-faceted luxury hotel, which aims to please each and every single one of us. It’s an intriguing hotel, with a distinctly split personality and that’s because it’s actually made of two different buildings, that are just two blocks away, each of them with its unique appeal and lavish offerings.

The main building contains most of the 119 guest accommodations, with a stunning rooftop pool and a few charming cabanas acting as a well-deserved bonus and distraction during your vacation in Mexico. You might enjoy breakfast with a serene view here and relax at the swim-up bar or in the private cabanas. When the sun sets, this area transforms into one of Playa del Carmen’s most exciting hot spots, attracting a mix of locals and travelers from all over the world.

The hotel’s second building, called The Thomson Beach House, has a completely different goal, offering an intimate, oceanfront accommodation for only 27 lucky guests. These exclusive rooms and suites show off a relaxed atmosphere complemented by daybeds, sofas and loungers. Both buildings have been beautifully refined by designers Niz + Chauvet, who managed to come up with a unique twist on the usual urban decor.

Bespoke mid-century Mexican accents, state-of-the-art rain showers, and complimentary Wi-Fi Internet should easily remind you you’re not at work anymore – and that’s the best thing ever. Who would be crazy enough to stay back home and crunch those numbers while others experience life in a completely different light?

More Info / Book Now →

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus