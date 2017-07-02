This Gorgeous Beachfront Estate in San Clemente could be Yours

Found in the exclusive Cotton Point Estates community, on Calle Isabella, in San Clemente, this incredible mansion is one of Southern California’s most breathtaking seaside properties. Set on 450 feet of ocean frontage, the spectacular estate before you promises 12,854 square feet of luxurious living spaces, spread across seven bedrooms, 10 baths, and many other incredible areas, divided between the charming main house and a lovely guest house.

The good news is that it could be all yours, if you happen to afford splashing out a cool $44 million on this magnificent property. For that kind of money you will get to enjoy beautiful brick and stone interiors, complemented by limestone floors and walnut millwork, with beamed ceilings, bronze framed windows and Venetian plaster adding to the incredible appeal. The future owners of this dream home will also appreciate the stunning master bedroom, which comes with a cozy sitting room and a private terrace.

Situated right between the San Clemente State Beach and San Onofre State Beach, this gorgeous estate will get you on the hot sand or in the water in just a matter of seconds. The elegant property also offers sublime ocean views from almost every single room and a stunning garden and several terraces which create a tranquil outdoor environment where you might want to spend most of your days here.

There’s also a superb 55-foot oceanfront pool, a sports court, a massive garage for up to nine cars, and an event lawn, which might turn this Mediterranean estate into a real paradise for anyone. But is it worth $44 million? That’s up for you to decide.