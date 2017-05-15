There’s No Place Like Belmond Grand Hotel Timeo

Sicily might be known by a lot of people for its notorious families, but the largest island in the Mediterranean is a place of sheer beauty, where blissful landscapes and scenic views are beautifully mixed with a unique culture and an incredible history, and its colorful houses, amazing food and passion will make you fall in love with this island the minute you arrive here.

One of the most spectacular places in Sicily is the charming little town of Taormina, a naturally dramatic place, nestled on top of a hill, where you could also find the glamorous Belmond Grand Hotel Timeo, proudly sitting right at the base of an ancient Greek theater.

Looking out to the great Mount Etna and to the Mediterranean sea, this magical hillside retreat offers just 70 rooms, decorated with lovely Sicilian touches, fine linens and featuring modern amenities that should remind you of the century we currently live in.

Belmond Grand Hotel Timeo will also impress you with its superb Wellness Centre, where guests may enjoy a few special treatments and simply let go of all worries, but the hotel’s stunning restaurant is even more amazing if you ask us. With Mount Etna and Cape Taormina in the background, The Restaurant’s unique location and beauty is complemented by a sensational menu of Sicilian and Mediterranean cuisine.

You could also enjoy a few snacks by the swimming pool, even though we don’t think it will be a good idea to take a dip after dinner. Last but not least, the literary Terrace should be the ideal place to find yourselves at sunset when the grandeur of Mother Nature becomes obvious in the most mesmerizing of ways.

