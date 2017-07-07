The World’s Biggest Airport, built in Beijing’s Daxing District

It’s been over a year since the great Zaha Hadid sadly passed away, yet the renowned architect still manages to influence the entire world around us with her incredible designs. Soon to be built in Beijing’s Daxing District, this jaw dropping airport terminal building has been imagined by the late architect a few years ago, evoking the harmony and overwhelming inner calm of Chinese landscapes, with warm colors and materials taken from straight the traditional Chinese culture.

Taking airport levels to new heights, the luxurious flying hub before you will be apparently constructed by 2019, when it’s set to become the world’s biggest airport terminal. It will spread over a mammoth size of 700,000 square meters featuring separate areas for domestic and international flights, that will be hopefully highly optimized for today’s needs and traffic, and.. it will cost an astonishing $12 billion!!

And apart from this novel terminal building, a brand new high-speed train will be also constructed, taking passengers from the city center to the new Beijing airport surprisingly fast. The New Beijing airport is scheduled to take care of 100 million travelers every singleyear, and with the long list of amenities included, there is really no hurry. Remember the days when delayed flights were a drag? No more.

[luxurylaunches]