The Porsche-Designed Dynamiq GTT 115 Hybrid Yacht

Monaco-based yacht builder Dynamiq has recently joined forces with Porsche Design to imagine the newest member of the brand’s GTT yacht range, a stylish vessel dubbed as the GTT 115 Hybrid. Designed by Studio F.A. Porsche in Austria, the new Dynamiq GTT 115 yacht will surely appeal to most supercar lovers and also to yacht enthusiasts who appreciate the speed, style and Porsche Design’s philosophy of intelligent performance.

That’s exactly what you will get on this vessel: the perfect balance between speed, comfort and luxury. Featuring a bespoke stabilization system, with four electric fins and a unique set of interceptors, this sleek yacht would be probably ideal for cruising the Caribbean and enjoying the sun’s warm rays.

The stunning Grand Turismo Transatlantic vessel before you brags about a 3,400 nm range, thanks to a duo of 1,213 kW MAN engines and the latest Fortjes 5000 pods. As such, passengers may experience a top speed of 21 knots, although this project is more about enjoying the unique atmosphere on board than getting to the destination faster.

Dynamiq Yachts has announced this vessel can be ordered in various exterior shades, including Porsche Carrara white, Rhodium Silver, Chalk or Monte-Carlo Blue. Other Porsche signature elements worth mentioning are the Pepita houndstooth deck cushions, the Targa-style mullions and why not, the exciting and luxurious experience.

The interiors look equally impressive, with 6 to 8 passengers set to experience Saddle brown and Luxor beige leather, swathes of Sahara Noir marble and bespoke carbon fiber trim. Please note that only seven such vessels will ever get to sail around the world, adding to the exclusivity once again.

