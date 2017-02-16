The Pagani Huayra Roadster Looks Absolutely Glorious!

Oh my. Get ready for some major beauty! Pagani has officially taken the wraps off the new Pagani Huayra Roadster, a few weeks ahead of its planned debut at this year’s Geneva Motor Show. Similar to the coupe version, the Huayra Roadster looks absolutely fantastic from front to back, top to bottom, left to right, you name it. And this particular combination, with a transparent blue carbon fiber finish and a highly detailed three-tone interior, is a total stunner in our books.

But according to official sources, the Roadster is much more than just an open-top version of the Huayra. This ravishing vehicle benefits from further engineering efforts and an impressive 80 kg (176 pounds) weight loss. Thanks to new composite materials, with increased torsional flexional rigidity, the car’s driving dynamics have been taken to perfection, adding to the irresistible appeal of this roadster.

An upgraded version of the Mercedes-AMG M158 6.0-liter V12 engine, developing 754 hp and more than 1,000Nm of torque, makes this supercar even more interesting. There’s also a new seven-speed transmission from Xtrac, which takes all that power to the car’s wheels, making sure any driver smiles as he or she tackles some winding mountain and coastal roads.

The suspension now uses a new lightweight aluminum alloy, called HiForg, specifically designed for the Roadster, while brand new Brembo carbon ceramic brakes provide the necessary stopping power. Pagani has even joined forces with Pirelli to develop a specific tire for the Roadster, to make sure you keep this beauty on the roads.

The Italian supercar maker has also developed two types of roofs for this Huayra, a light carbon hard top with a central glass element or a fabric and carbon cover. In the end, we should mention that only 100 Pagani Huayra Roadsters will be ever produced, all of them already spoken for at $2.41 million a piece.

