The North Hill City Resort Is The Ideal Place To Spend The Week

Considered to be the most culturally significant city in Northern Thailand, Chiang Mai is already an incredible destination for anyone who wants to disconnect from the ‘real’ world for a while. Surrounded by beauty, romance and adventure, Chiang Mai is a place where history is mixed with the country’s bustling modernity into an overwhelming atmosphere, that’s finished off by magical places like the North Hill City Resort.

This breathtaking urban oasis was inspired by the verdant foliage of Northern Thailand, showing off a fresh, contemporary design that just seems to complement its blissful surroundings. Guests may enjoy ample gardens here, lush green spaces, and serene views of the stunning Doi Suthep, making this resort the perfect choice for both business and leisure travelers.

With 42 exquisitely decorated rooms and magical suites on offer, each of them offering wonderful views of the resort’s own golf course or gardens, floor-to-ceiling windows, and spacious bathrooms with a separate rainfall shower and bathtub, the North Hill City resort scores really high in our coolness list.

The social areas are equally inspiring, with an outdoor amphitheater, a charming outdoor swimming pool, a cozy barbecue area and a scenic deck acting as finishing touches to an already overwhelming list of features. North Hill City Resort sits within the confines of one of Thailand’s most prestigious golf clubs – the North Hill Golf Club – with the clubhouse opened to special events and gatherings as well.

