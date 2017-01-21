The Marvelous Breitling for Bentley Supersports B55 Becomes A Reality

This man-made timekeeping marvel might be limited to only 500 pieces, but we’re not really surprised, considering how cool it is. To celebrate the launch of the Bentley Continental Supersports, Breitling has teamed up with Bentley once again to design a very special chronograph, featuring an impressive connected movement, that’s equipped with functions dedicated to motorsports.

Developed as a tribute to the new Continental Supersports, the Breitling for Bentley Supersports B55 is a fresh iteration of the watchmaker’s in-house electronic connected caliber. This “Racing” caliber features three types of exclusive chronograph functions, meant to make racing events or fun days at the track even more interesting.

Showing off a stunning 46 mm titanium case, this amazing watch benefits from an AR-coated sapphire crystal and it’s also water resistant to 100 meters. Movement is handled by the Swiss thermo-compensated SuperQuartz Breitling in-house caliber B55, matched by a special smartphone app that has been developed in Switzerland specially for this watch. Cool, right?

With a carbon fiber dial, featuring luminous hands and markers on display, and complemented by a TwinPro double-layer, red-edged, black rubber strap with a titanium buckle, Breitling’s newest creation is nothing short from spectacular. It’s definitely the perfect timepiece for anyone who’s already looking to buy the new Bentley Continental Supersports.

