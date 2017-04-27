The Lotus Exige Cup 380 Deserves Your Full Attention

The Lotus Exige Cup 380 is yet another exciting flavor introduced by the British automaker, which aims to take the Exige lineup to the very next level. This drool inducing sports car is actually the most hardcore, road-legal version of the Exige, featuring heavily revised bodywork elements which increase its downforce by 43 percent and allow this car to be even lighter than before, thanks to the extensive use of carbon fiber and the company’s extreme engineering.

As a result, the new Exige Cup 380 will sprint from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds (it will do 0 to 100km/h in 3.6 seconds), while the top speed stands at 175mph (282km/h). It seems almost too good to be true, right?

Produced in a limited run of just 60 units, this new Lotus Exige is fully capable of providing drivers with thrills and excitement both on the track and on the public roads as well, that’s why it’s already set to become one of the company’s most collectible models ever. The supercharged Toyota-sourced 3.5-liter V6 still develops 375 hp and 410Nm of torque, with a close-ratio six-speed manual gearbox sending the power to the wheels.

But there are many other upgrades worth mentioning, such as the strengthened aluminum chassis, Nitron two-way adjustable dampers and adjustable front and rear anti-roll bars from Eibach. The Lotus Exige Cup 380 starts off at £83,000 in the UK or €109,900 in Germany. We don’t have a clue if this ride will be available in the United States as well, and how much it will cost here.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus