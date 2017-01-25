The Exceptional Woodland Manor Was Just Listed For $90M

Found in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, in an area rich in history and many significant landmarks, the gorgeous Woodland Manor has just become the most expensive residence in the entire state, and also one of the most expensive properties in the United States right now.

Designed by Shope Reno Wharton Architects, this charming mansion took 22 months to build, and it was all possible thanks to Kenneth Castellucci & Associates. Proudly sitting just five miles away from central Boston, this emerald island is to die for, and have we mentioned that the Brookline Country Club or the Putterham Meadows Golf Course are close by?

Turf walkways and pathways work together to allow the lucky owners of this property to appreciate the extraordinary landscape, while the winding driveway provides a multi-step reveal of this unique estate. The curving façade of Indiana limestone welcomes everyone within 26,000 square feet of luxurious living space, with flawless decors, individually hand drawn stone and more luxurious amenities that we could ever dream of.

But the appearance of simplicity and elegance was achieved through this creative architecture, with sophisticated engineering and the finest craftsmen working together to complete this marvel. There is nothing on the market that can compare to this lavish mansion, with 14-acres of rolling lawns, ponds, and stunning natural beauties acting as finishing touches.

There are probably many other things to talk about, but we’ll just let these photos speak for themselves, and mention this property’s price once again: the Woodland Manor could be yours for a cool $90,000,000 !!!

[priceypads]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus