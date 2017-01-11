The Christophe Claret Maestro Looks Like Our New Favorite Toy

The brand new Christophe Claret Maestro proves once again why the Swiss company is considered one of the most inventive and daring watchmakers in the world. Looking absolutely amazing from front to back, the Maestro will be available in two interesting versions, with either a grade 5 titanium case or a 5N pink gold case – both of them measuring 42 mm in diameter.

Christophe Claret’s newest timepiece will easily handle 30-meter deep waters, which seems like enough considering this jewel will be shown off mostly at high-class events and fashion events, and not exactly at Baywatch reunions or pool parties.

We’re sure some of you have already noticed there’s no bezel on this exquisite timepiece; instead, this watch comes with a large domed sapphire crystal, extending from the edges of the case across the skeletonized dial, a move that seems to add even more charm to this unique piece.

Powered by the in-house caliber DMC16, a hand-wound movement with 342 components and an impressive power reserve of 168 hours, this stunning watch will also show off bridges constructed from the very same materials as the case – that is what we’d call keeping in line with the overall theme of the watch.

But please note the single natural ruby or sapphire, that’s actually part of the effort to conceal the shock-absorbing system, with the ruby coming on the pink gold version, and sapphire for the titanium one.

The new Christophe Claret Maestro, as we’ve mentioned before, is available in Grade 5 titanium and 5N pink gold, and will be produced in 88 units each, with the titanium version priced at a cool 68,000 CHF, while the pink gold choice will set you back 76,000 CHF.

