The Brand New Triumph Street Triple 765 RS Hits The Streets

Ten years after introducing the original Street Triple, Triumph has decided to redefine cool bikes and attitude by revealing the Triumph Street Triple 765 RS motorcycle. The new Street Triple RS is the most powerful, lightest, and most electronically advanced bike Triumph has ever developed, which is saying a lot, you know.

Developed from the Daytona engine, the new 765cc Street Triple engine delivers serious thrills, thanks to 80 new components, including a new crank, pistons and Nikasil plated aluminum barrels – among others. Triumph’s Street Triple 765 RS seems to be light-years ahead of its competition, featuring a 5” TFT color dash, ride-by-wire throttle, five rider modes, traction control, quick-shifter and a switchable multi-mode ABS.

Everything we’ve ever hoped from Triumph has now become reality with this amazing bike. The rider can expect 121 hp and 56.8 lb. ft. of torque, but this motorcycle brags about much more than that. The RS version gets new distinctive LED Daytime Running Lights, a color-coded belly pan, a color-coded pillion seat cowl with an interchangeable pillion seat and a lower chain guard as well.

Of course, Brembo took care of this bike’s braking power, with M50 4-piston radial monobloc calipers and 310mm discs up front, and a Brembo single piston caliper at the rear. Fully adjustable 41 mm Showa upside-down big piston forks (BPF) and a fully adjustable Öhlins STX40 piggyback hardware complete the riding experience; and with a fuel capacity 17.4 liters, this bike is expected to make some big waves starting this March.

