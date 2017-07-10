The Beautiful Legacy Lakefront Estate costs $6.75 Million

Located on a deep water cove on the southeastern shores of Lake Texoma, the so-called Legacy Lakefront Estate covers 11,500 square feet of incredible living areas, including six bedrooms with alluring lake views, 9 and a half bathrooms, professional-grade indoor and outdoor kitchens, and many other extraordinary amenities that will probably seduce even the pickiest of customers.

A mesmerizing 30-foot tall stone and brick fireplace proudly sits in the great room, with an 18-foot wide forest green marble hearth and an eight-foot wide hand carved fireplace mantle, but there’s also a helipad, a private pier and a gorgeous boathouse, while the floor-to-ceiling Pella windows provide magnificent views of the lake, pools and patio – your friends or family will probably want to visit you more often.

As we’ve mentioned earlier, this stunning lakefront estate comes with two full kitchens, with the indoor one showing off a Viking stove, a built-in-refrigerator and double oven, and various granite surfaces. But the outdoor kitchen might be even more impressive, displaying a high-velocity air and heating system and electric Phantom screens, with a convection oven, refrigerator, and ice maker, as well as a 50” gas grill and double-burner, and double-burner deep fryer/boiling system – anything is possible here.

Set to cost ‘only’ $6,750,000, this incredible home also brags about a massive game room, complete with a professional beverage cooler and a temperature-controlled wine cabinet, a reading loft, library, a basketball and volleyball area, and a heated two-story infinity pool. The latter features a shallow sunbathing area, with a diving board, grotto, wet slide, accent underwater lighting, mid-night blue plaster with circulating pumps and automatic cleaners, not to mention a hot tub that seats 10. Had enough torture for one day?