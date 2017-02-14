The 3800 Lounge by Couach Yachts Knows No Boundaries

French shipyard Couach Yachts has made our day a bit more enjoyable – or difficult, we’re not sure yet. Their latest concept teases our sailing and luxury muscles to the maximum, with this gorgeous 38-meter explorer yacht looking all kinds of incredible inside-out.

Called 3800 Lounge, this concept yacht shows off qualities such as reliability and stability, for which Couach’s military vessel pedigree is well known. The overall design theme is refined and elegant, with this vessel being designed to brag about long-range cruising capabilities and a seamless transition from interior to exterior spaces.

Couach Yachts wanted to make owners and passengers alike forget they are aboard a yacht, distracted by luxurious amenities and the welcoming environment on this vessel. The open-plan saloon has been specially designed to show off a seaside villa atmosphere, featuring floor to ceiling windows and modern aesthetics.

The layout of the sleeping areas is equally amazing, reminding us all of the luxury suites from high-end hotels, featuring a dressing area, office space, and a large bathroom, while the master suite brags about a conceptual private walk-out balcony as well.

Up to ten people could be accommodated onboard, where they would experience an impressive list of amenities, including and not limited to a wet bar, an outside kitchen station, Jacuzzi, a lovely lounging area and a cozy dining space. There are also two garages, for tenders and water toys.

