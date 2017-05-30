Thai Paradise: the Westin Siray Bay Resort & Spa in Phuket

Perfectly described as a paradise within a paradise, the mesmerizing Westin Siray Bay Resort is one of Phuket’s most stunning retreats, featuring not one, not two, but three infinity pools, six wonderful restaurants, a lavish spa and a range of fitness facilities, to go along with the gorgeous accommodations and serene ocean views that will surely make your stay here unforgettable.

Phuket is one of the most incredible tropical islands on Earth and this high-end retreat aims to complement its beautiful surroundings in the best of ways. Set on a lush green hillside, right next to the beach, this luxurious bayfront property gives a new meaning to the word relaxation, in a place where the ocean quietly laps the white sand beach and the sun smiles at you all day long. A weekend out might sound nice, but sitting on a beach in Phuket for the rest of your life seems dreamy.

But back to the subject at hand. The Westin Siray Bay Resort has 257 rooms and suites on offer, all of them being bright, modern and comfortable, with private balconies, flat screen TVs, luxurious details and panoramic views. But you’ll probably spend most of the day at one of the resort’s three swimming pools, and you don’t even have to worry about the little ones, since they’re well attended to at the resort’s special kids’ club.

Local produce and spices in Thailand are known to excite the pallet in unique ways, and each of the resort’s six restaurants and bars will do their best to prove this statement is true. The best thing is that you could even enjoy a memorable dining experience while floating at the poolside Splash. No shirt, no shoes, no problem.

More Info / Book Now →

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus