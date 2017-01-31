TABOO Superyacht Promises Unlimited Adventures

TABOO, an expedition yacht capable of cruising in the extreme environmental conditions of both Poles, is a new incredible project imagined by Gill Schmid Design in collaboration with Tim Dempers Studio. The 90-meter Ice-class superyacht stands out from the crowd thanks to its futuristic design, with several decks and all kinds of incredible amenities planned to be on board.

Showing off a modern, sophisticated exterior, TABOO might be the perfect explorer yacht for anyone who’s looking to travel to various extreme locations around the globe, while enjoying a fun cruising experience, with the ultimate in comforts and features.

Water toys and tender storage on board allow for various options to have fun, while the helipad with a helicopter garage will make sure you’ll have an opulent arrival on this vessel. On the inside, this stunning explorer superyacht brags about a full height pool located on the main and upper deck, surrounded with exotic aquariums.

TABOO also offers various living areas, and entertainment facilities such as a beach club, alfresco dining, not to mention a gym and spa. About 26 guests and over 40 crew members may travel aboard this yacht, as they experience unique natural beauties and enjoy what the designers and engineers have envisioned for them.

