Stud, Progency Fees and Sales: The Most Expensive Horses Ever

When you think of Horse Racing, you think of money. The amount of money to be made within all the different verticals of the sport is astonishing. Everyone from the Jockeys, to the Breeders, to the Horse Sponsors, to the Television companies, to the punters (should they guess the right result) make money.

It is indeed a luxury industry and one that a great deal of people would love to work in. Let's look at the horses who made the most amount of Money from stud fees, progency fees and sales.

American Pharoah

Triple Crown winner American Pharoah demands huge stud fees. Since starting his second act as a stud in February 2015, the American Through has pro-created with over 100 mares, and for every healthy foal, his fee is a sizeable $200,000.

Ashford Stud farm bought his stud rights in 2015 for an undisclosed amount, a decision that has paid dividends with the five-year-old already having made $20million.

That is more than twice the $8.7million prize money American Pharoah scooped during his career in which he won nine of 11 races. There is undeniably something special about the first horse to win the Triple Crown in 37 years.

Giant Causeway the stablemate of American Pharoah only receives $85,000 in stud fees. That said, that $200,000 isn’t even the highest on the market, Tapit with just wins to his name, rakes in $300,000 in stud fees due to his bloodline and the success of his offspring.

Frankel

Unbeaten Frankel commanded $150,000 for his stud fees. Having ended his career on a 14 winning streak, there was huge demand for his offspring. It was reported that just 1 year after retirement, the horse earnt his owners $19 million in stud fees – reportedly 5 times what he made throughout his whole racing career.

Having been a busy boy, it is fitting that his strike rate closely matches his glorious 100% career win record. 126 of the 133 mares who have visited him to date have given birth to healthy foals.

Seattle Dancer

Seattle Dancer’s sale came in 1985 for $13.1million so you can only imagine what the horse would go for in today’s market.

From the sire Njinsky, the winner of the 1971 British Triple Crown and the dam My Charmer. My Charmer was the dam of Seattle Slew, the 1977 US Triple Crown winner, so going off Seattle Dancer’s bloodline, he was always destined for great things.

However, whilst he scooped major wins in 1987 in the Gallinule Stakes and Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial, his record on the rest of the track was relatively modest. Following that winning year, he entered and sired a total of 37 stakes race winners.

Green Monkey

In 2006 the Green Monkey was sold for $16million aged two. The thoroughbred out of the sire Forestry and dam Magical Masquerade was the most expensive racehorse ever sold at auction but ultimately failed to live up to its fee and proved unsuccessful on the tracks, competing in just three races with a third place finish its best achievement.

Two years after his big sale, he retired and became available for stud duty for a mere $5,000 – practically a bargain compared to Frankel and American Pharoah.

Fusaichi Pegasus

The most expensive racehorse ever is Fusaichi Pegasus with the stallion attracting a record fee of $60million. The horse won six of the nine races it entered, with its most noticeable wins coming in the Wood Memorial Stakes and the 2000 Kentucky Derby, accumulating almost $2million in prize money.

Following the 2010 breeding season, he has stood exclusively in Kentucky with Grade 1 winners Bandini and Haradasun among his offspring. However, Fusaichi Pegasus is typically regraded as a disappointment as a stallion, especially considering his hefty price tag.

