Spend the Weekend on the Sleek Sanlorenzo SX88 Yacht

The new Sanlorenzo SX88 is a stylish and discreet 27-meter motor yacht, specially designed to combine the best features of an explorer yacht with a beautiful flybridge yacht shape. Scheduled for its official introduction at the 2017 Cannes Yachting Festival, this stunning vessel will be available in three layout options and benefits from a sleek GRP hull and a carbon fiber superstructure.

San Lorenzo Yachts teamed up with the acclaimed Italian designer Piero Lissoni for the interiors of this beautiful vessel, which combine premium materials with custom decorations, according to the buyer’s preferences and specifications. Meanwhile, that beautiful exterior has been imagined by Officina Italiana Design and it’s definitely a head-turner.

Displaying a semi-displacement hull that optimizes performance, this marvelous yacht is also pretty fast, and will reach a maximum speed of 23 knots, while being super friendly to its passengers and the environment. This project has been thought of from the get go as a low-impact yacht, with the materials and even the build processes involved matching said criteria.

It is also worth mentioning that San Lorenzo has already sold six hulls of the SX88 range and it’s pretty obvious why this yacht is so popular already. The largest superyacht San Lorenzo has ever built, 64Steel, is currently under construction at the Italian shipyard, and there will probably be even more outrageous projects unveiled soon. Do you like this one?

